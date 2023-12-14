Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 3.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

