Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 12,020 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

