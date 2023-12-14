Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,600 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

ABT stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

