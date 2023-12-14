Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 3,335 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

