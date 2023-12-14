Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.