Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

