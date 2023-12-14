Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

