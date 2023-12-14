Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $114.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boise Cascade traded as high as $118.30 and last traded at $118.13, with a volume of 15203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 418,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

