Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Get Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,424.22 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,433.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,035.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,960.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.