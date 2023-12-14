Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,424.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,035.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,960.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,433.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

