Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 171 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,807,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VIG stock opened at $169.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

