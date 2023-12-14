Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

CB opened at $226.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.13. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

