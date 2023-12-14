Bowman & Co S.C. Has $346,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.77 and its 200-day moving average is $442.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $472.99. The company has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.