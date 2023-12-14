Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 245 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.15 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $221.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

