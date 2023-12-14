Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 679 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $121.53 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $121.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.