Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a PEG ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.93. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

