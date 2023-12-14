Brian Howlett Sells 35,000 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$116,550.00.
Bitfarms Price Performance
Bitfarms stock opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.82.
About Bitfarms
