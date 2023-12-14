Brian Howlett Sells 35,000 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$116,550.00.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Bitfarms stock opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

