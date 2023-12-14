Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lowered by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,577 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 42,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $77.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

