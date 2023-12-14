Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $61.69

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,740 shares of company stock worth $25,029,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 72.5% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

