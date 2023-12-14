Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Walt Disney Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 119.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.