Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.