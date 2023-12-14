Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $34,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $284.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $220.21 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Insider Activity

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.