Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 599.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,169,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

