Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

