Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 962,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 205,967 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 611,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,834,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

