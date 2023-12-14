Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $189,785,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

