BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires 127,217 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,217 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.97% of Hess Midstream worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,372,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,905,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,158,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 728,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 121.68%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

