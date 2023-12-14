BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires 2,366 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $876.12 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $879.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $815.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $790.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

