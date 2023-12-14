BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires 75,741 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,741 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.