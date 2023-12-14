BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires Shares of 158,886 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $138.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

