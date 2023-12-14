BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $16.40 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 158.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.