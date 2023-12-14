BROOKFIELD Corp ON Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $236.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

