BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 1,036,458 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036,458 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.13% of Ameren worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.