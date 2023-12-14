BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 19,456 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $328.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

