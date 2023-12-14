BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 19,475 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

