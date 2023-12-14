Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Shares Purchased by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNRE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNRE opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $399.71 million, a P/E ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

