BRP (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.89

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$78.89 and last traded at C$79.19, with a volume of 162878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DOO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.31.

BRP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.03.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.8895487 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.18%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

