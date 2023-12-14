Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 1,937 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.