Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 1,297 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.