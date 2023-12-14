Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 3,828 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

