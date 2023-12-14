Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

