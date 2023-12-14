Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 3,480 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,674 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,310,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

