Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Huntsman worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 116.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

View Our Latest Report on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.