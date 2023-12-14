Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lennar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $145.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $145.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

