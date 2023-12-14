Cacti Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 3.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.17. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $251.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.