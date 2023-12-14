Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 25.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

