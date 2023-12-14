Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

CDNS stock opened at $276.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

