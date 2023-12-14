Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.62

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 1246354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

