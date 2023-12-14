Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of CLMT opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 106,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

