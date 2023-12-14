Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 780 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

